IGP Meets With Protesting Retired Police Officers Over Poor Welfare

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, is currently meeting with the protesting retired police officers in Abuja.

The meeting is taking place at the peacekeeping hall, Force Headquarters in Abuja.

On Monday, some retired police officers protested at the National Assembly to demand their removal from the contributory pension scheme (CPS).

The demonstrators, mostly elderly, stood in the rain, holding placards and chanting anti-government songs.

Some of the retired police officers also besieged the force headquarters in Abuja to protest against CPS.

Addressing the protesters, the IGP said welfare of retired police officers is being addressed but the exit of the force from the contributory pension scheme is not something that can be activated immediately

Egbetokun, however, advised the leaders of the protest to refrain from spreading wrong narratives as the Force cannot abandon their own.