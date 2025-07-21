NASS Approves Immediate Implementation Of 4% FOB Charge In Customs Law

The Chairman of the National Assembly joint committee on Customs and Tariffs, Senator Isah Jibrin, has called for the immediate implementation of the 4 per cent Free-On-Board (FOB) charge as provided by law to further operations of the Nigeria Customs service.

Speaking during a session with the Minister of Finance and coordinating Minister of the economy, Wale Edun on Monday, Senator Jibrin questioned the delay in enforcing the FOB provision.

“Do we subject something that has been passed into law to further debate or defense?”, he queried, saying that “the 4 per cent be implemented immediately because it is law”.

Following his remarks, the motion was put to a voice vote and the committee unanimously supported the immediate enforcement of the FOB charge as enshrined in existing legislation.

The National Assembly also urged the finance minister to expedite the release and use of available funds for Customs modernization projects, particularly the ₦50 billion initiative awaiting Federal Executive Council (FEC) approval.