NBS To Release Long-Awaited Rebased GDP Report Today

The National Bureau of Statistics will on Monday launch the long-awaited rebased Gross Domestic Product report.

Nigeria has been in the process of rebasing its Gross Domestic Product, with 2019 selected as the new base year, up to 2024.

The report, which will reflect the current economic structure of Nigeria, will incorporate new and emerging sectors and technological advancements that have transformed the economy in recent years.

Rebasing can lead to a more accurate representation of the Nigerian economy, potentially influencing economic indicators like the debt-to-GDP ratio and tax revenue.

It is a routine statistical activity to ensure that national account statistics accurately reflect the economy, said Adeyemi Adeniran, Statistician-General of the Federation/CEO of the NBS.