NNPC/HEIRS Energies JV Launches Scholarship For OML 17 Host Communities

As part of its commitment to invest in the future of its host communities, the NNPC/Heirs Energies Joint Venture, through the OML 17 Host Communities Development Trust (HCDT), has officially launched the OML 17 University Scholarship Programme (USP).

The scholarship will provide financial and educational support to 300 qualified first-year students from OML 17 host communities who are currently enrolled in any course of study at government-owned universities across Nigeria.

The initiative is part of the Trust’s broader mission to promote sustainable development through education and human capital investment, in line with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

A Monday statement said applications for the scholarship will open on 21st July 2025, followed by an online testing and screening process. Final selections and the formal announcement of the 300 beneficiaries will take place in September 2025, aligning with the start of the new academic year.

Speaking on the launch, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, OML 17 HCDT, His Royal Majesty, Dr. Samuel Amaechi, stated: “The launch of the OML 17 USP marks a new chapter in our efforts to uplift the youth in our host communities. We are proud to roll out a transparent, merit-based scholarship that will provide real access to education for those who need it most. This is not just a scholarship; it is a pathway to a better future.”

Also commenting, CEO, Heirs Energies Limited, Osa Igiehon, said: “Education is the foundation of progress, and by empowering young people with access to learning, we are building stronger, more resilient communities. At Heirs Energies, we believe that shared prosperity begins with shared opportunity.”

Eligible candidates from OML 17 host communities are encouraged to apply from 21st July 2025 via the official scholarship portal: heirsenergies.com/scholarships. Detailed eligibility requirements and application procedures will be available on the website, on community notice boards, flyers, and through grassroots channels across the host communities.

The OML 17 HCDT, established by the NNPC/Heirs Energies Joint Venture under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, drives sustainable development and economic empowerment across 73 communities.

It is the largest HCDT in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector and is committed to transparency, inclusion, and long-term impact.