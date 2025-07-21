Police Say Individuals Attempted To Hijack Retired Officers’ Protest

The Nigeria Police Force on Monday said there were attempts by some individuals to hijack the peaceful protest against poor welfare by retired police officers in some parts of the country.

This was contained in a post on the X handle of the Nigeria Police Force on Monday.

Although it did not identify the individuals, it said that there were attempts to persuade the aggrieved retirees during the peaceful protest to “push for confrontation and disorder,” rather than embrace dialogue.

“However, the peaceful nature of the protest has come under threat as certain individuals with ulterior motives have attempted to hijack the movement. These elements are dissuading the retirees from embracing dialogue and are instead pushing for confrontation and disorder.

“The Nigeria Police Force urges all genuine stakeholders among the retirees to remain calm, law-abiding, and receptive to the peaceful resolution process already initiated. The IGP remains committed to engaging with them constructively and addressing their legitimate concerns with dignity and respect,” the statement read in part.

IGP To Meet Retirees

The police, however, said that the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, was committed to meeting the retired police officers.

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police of the Federal Capital Territory met with the protesters and notified them of arrangements being made for them to meet with the IGP.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has expressed his commitment to personally address the retired police officers currently protesting for improved retirement benefits.

“This assurance was conveyed through the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, who met with the retirees and informed them that arrangements have been made for the IGP to meet with them at the Peacekeeping Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja,” the statement added.

Some retired police officers had taken to the streets of Abuja and Taraba State on Monday in a peaceful protest to draw attention to the poor welfare conditions of serving and retired members of the Nigeria Police Force.

The protest in Abuja was led by the Convener of the Revolution Now Movement, Omoyele Sowore, who joined the retirees to demand urgent intervention from the Federal Government.

The protesters expressed displeasure over what they described as years of neglect, non-payment of pensions, and poor treatment of officers who had served the nation diligently.

