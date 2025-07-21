Retired Police Officers In FCT, Taraba Protest Against Poor Welfare

A group of retired police officers took to the streets of Abuja on Monday in a peaceful protest to draw attention to the poor welfare conditions of serving and retired members of the Nigeria Police Force.

The protest was led by the Convener of the Revolution Now Movement, Omoyele Sowore, who joined the retirees to demand urgent intervention from the Federal Government.

They expressed displeasure over what they described as years of neglect, non-payment of pensions, and poor treatment of officers who had served the nation diligently.

Sowore, speaking during the protest, called on the government to recognise the sacrifices made by police officers and ensure that their welfare was prioritised.

The protesters also warned that if the government failed to respond promptly, they would sustain their action until their demands were met.

In Taraba State, the retirees staged a protest with banners and placards in Jalingo, the state capital.

Among other demands, they called for an exit from the Police Contributory Pension Scheme.

The inscriptions on some of the placards read, ‘We demand total exit from the deadly Police Contributory Pension Scheme,’ Scrap police contribution pension scheme,’ and ‘We need our full gratuity’.

‘Rights Of Retirees Must Be Protected’

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, had on Sunday directed all Commissioners of Police across the country and in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to provide maximum security for the planned peaceful protest by retired police officers.

Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement.

He also cautioned against the spread of misinformation surrounding the protests scheduled to be held nationwide on Monday.

“The IGP has ordered that the rights of our retired officers who have chosen to protest must be protected, and the protest should serve as a model of dignified expression of grievance,” the Force spokesman said on Sunday.

More to follow..