Troops Arrest 62 Suspected Oil Thieves, Confiscate Over 350,000 Litres 

In a sustained military operation against oil theft and pipeline sabotage in the Niger Delta, troops of the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, have intensified their clampdown on illegal refining activities, recording major successes across four states—Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, and Akwa Ibom.

Rivers State saw the most significant breakthrough, with the deactivation of six illegal refining sites around an abandoned wellhead in Joinkrama 4, Ahoada West Local Government Area.

The troops also seized six ovens, reservoirs, and receivers containing over 300,000 litres of stolen crude oil and 21,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

The development was disclosed in a statement signed by the Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division, Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma.

The statement noted that the operation was part of joint efforts with other security agencies between July 14 and 20, 2025.

“Our troops have not only disrupted illegal refining operations but also dismantled their critical supply networks,” the statement read.

In Obiafor, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA), troops uncovered multiple dug-out pits—two containing over 5,700 litres of stolen crude oil and one with unquantified AGO.

Two boats laden with ten sacks of condensates were also intercepted at the riverside.

At Elele Town in the Ikwerre LGA, a Sienna vehicle without a license plate was intercepted while transporting 32 sacks filled with over 1,920 litres of stolen AGO.

On the same axis, troops discovered an illegal connection point and a dug-out pit with 1,200 litres of condensate, alongside hoses, drums, and metal ovens.

Reaffirming the Army’s commitment, Danjuma stated, “With continued support and intelligence from locals, we will defeat the enemies of Nigeria’s economic stability.”

He said in Bayelsa State, four illegal refining sites and four dug-out pits were dismantled around Biseni in the Yenagoa LGA.

Over 10,000 litres of stolen AGO were recovered, while five cooking ovens used for processing were destroyed during the raid.

Troops in Delta State, acting on credible intelligence, moved from Javel Sharp Sand Waterside to Gana Road in the Sapele LGA, where they apprehended two suspected oil thieves.

The suspects were caught with two boats loaded with 30 bags containing more than 1,500 litres of illegally refined AGO.

The statement further confirmed that in Akwa Ibom, the troops “continued to dominate the operational landscape,” effectively deterring illegal refining operations and ensuring criminals were denied freedom of movement.

Commending the troops for their efforts, the General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Major General Emmanuel Emekah, urged them to maintain the pressure on saboteurs and criminal elements in the region.

“The troops must sustain the operational tempo to continue denying economic saboteurs any freedom of action,” Emekah said.

The army encouraged members of the public to remain vigilant and to support ongoing operations by providing timely, credible information to security operatives.