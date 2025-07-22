Domestic Airlines Refunded Over ₦1bn To 5,285 Passengers In Q2 2025 – NCAA

Domestic airlines in Nigeria refunded more than ₦1 billion to 5,285 passengers in the second quarter of this year.

Data released in a post shared on the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) official X account on Monday said a total of ₦1.038 billion was made to the passengers between April and June 2025.

The Agency did not provide further details of refunds.

“Between the months of April–June (2025), domestic airlines in Nigeria paid refunds to air passengers as follows: Total Number of Passengers refunded: 5,285. Combined total refunds (in naira): N1,038,505,680.80,” the Authority wrote.

The disclosure highlights the NCAA’s ongoing regulatory oversight and efforts to ensure that airlines comply with passenger protection obligations.

The development comes following repeated clarifications by the NCAA that, although flight cancellations may entitle passengers to refunds or compensation, these outcomes are governed by specific conditions outlined in Nigeria’s civil aviation regulations, particularly Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations 2023.

It said a cancelled flight does not automatically guarantee a seat on the next scheduled flight. Rather, it entitles the affected passenger to a seat on the next available flight with open seats.

NCAA said if the immediate next flight is already fully booked, passengers are not expected to be displaced for their sake — a standard practice that aligns with international aviation protocols.

It also noted that if an airline provides a cancellation notice at least 24 hours before departure, passengers are not expected to report to the airport, and the airline is not obligated to offer further assistance.

However, when notification is not provided within that window, and a passenger shows up at the airport, the airline is required to provide care and assistance, including refreshments, hotel accommodation (where applicable), rerouting, rebooking on another carrier, or financial compensation, depending on availability and the specific situation.

The NCAA reminded travellers that to qualify for refunds or compensation, passengers must first submit a formal complaint to the airline. If the issue is not resolved satisfactorily, they are expected to escalate the case to the NCAA through its official reporting channels.

The Authority emphasised that social media posts alone do not constitute official complaints and cannot prompt regulatory intervention.

To facilitate resolution, passengers were urged to file reports via the NCAA’s consumer protection portal at cpd.ncaa.gov.ng or send emails to [email protected], [email protected], and [email protected].

Air travellers were also encouraged to study Nigeria’s civil aviation regulations to better understand their rights and responsibilities when facing flight disruptions.