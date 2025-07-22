Ex-Niger LG Boss Isah Baka Dumps PDP, Joins ADC

In a significant political shift, a former Chairman of Lapai Local Government Area and ex-House of Representatives candidate, Isah Saidu Baka, has formally dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Baka’s resignation, dated 22nd July 2025, was addressed to the PDP Chairman of Muye/Egba Ward and the Niger State Chairman of the party.

In the letter, he cited personal and political convictions as the driving force behind his decision to leave the party he has long been associated.

“After deep reflection and wide consultations with my family, political allies, and constituents, I have resolved to part ways with the PDP. This decision is borne out of my desire to explore new political frontiers that align more closely with my vision and the yearnings of my people,” the statement read.

The former council boss, who steered the affairs of Lapai Local Government from 2011 to 2014, and contested the Agaie/Lapai Federal Constituency seat in the 2023 general elections under the PDP.

He expressed appreciation to the party for the platform it provided during his political journey.

“I’m thankful for the experiences, growth, and relationships I’ve cultivated within the PDP. I wish the party well in its future engagements,” he added.

Declaring his allegiance to the African Democratic Congress, Baka described the ADC as a party that embodies his renewed political ideals and commitment to grassroots development.

His defection adds to a string of recent high-profile exits from the PDP in Niger State, signaling a potential reshaping of the political landscape ahead of the 2027 general elections.