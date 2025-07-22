French Open Sensation Boisson Withdraws Injured From Montreal

Roland Garros semi-finalist Lois Boisson announced Tuesday her withdrawal from the WTA 1000 event in Montreal due to a left adductor muscle injury, as the list of high-profile absentees from the Canadian Open continues to grow.

“I (did) an echography this morning following the pain that I had on my left adductor during the tournament in Hamburg and it appears that I need a little bit more time to rest and heal it properly,” world number 44 Boisson posted on social media.

“I am very disappointed to miss the @obnmontreal… It was not an easy decision but I always put my health as a priority.”

The injury blow comes days after the 22-year-old backed up her performances at last month’s French Open by winning her first tour-level event on the clay in Hamburg and breaking into the world’s top 50.

Ranked 361st in the world before Roland Garros, Boisson created a sensation by reaching the semi-finals of the Grand Slam tournament, beating top 10 players Jessica Pegula and Mirra Andreeva in the process.

The Canadian Open has already seen a raft of big names withdraw from the women’s and men’s draws.

Aryna Sabalenka and Zheng Qinwen will both miss the WTA event in Montreal, while Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will not be in ATP action in Toronto.

The Montreal tournament runs from July 27-August 7, and is one of the principal warm-up events ahead of the US Open on the hard courts of New York at the end of the summer.

AFP