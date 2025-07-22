Governor Uba Sani Hands Over Houses To Banditry Victims In Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, on Monday commissioned newly built homes for victims of banditry under the Phase 1 of the Qatar Sanabil Project, a partnership between the Kaduna State Government and Qatar Charity.

The project, which also includes a school, a clinic, and a shopping complex, is aimed at restoring dignity and rebuilding lives of families affected by years of insecurity in the state.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Governor Sani declared the initiative as one of the most meaningful actions of his administration.

“This is not just about unveiling buildings,” he said. “It is a solemn act of healing, a covenant fulfilled. We are telling every widow, orphan, and displaced soul: you are not forgotten. You are honoured. You are home.”

The houses, distributed to families who lost loved ones to banditry, are part of a broader rehabilitation plan the governor described as “a bold gesture of solidarity.” He emphasized that the homes are not merely physical shelters, but symbols of restored dignity and hope.

“Every brick laid and every key handed over represents more than housing — it’s the return of peace and security to communities once shattered by violence,” he added.

Governor Sani acknowledged that the scars of banditry run deep, with communities erased, schools destroyed, and dreams disrupted. But he affirmed that beyond military operations and peace models, lasting recovery must involve rebuilding lives and livelihoods.

“Restoration must follow security,” he said. “Because safety without healing is hollow, and peace without dignity is incomplete.”

Under Phase 1 of the Qatar Sanabil Project, affected families also received empowerment tools such as tricycles, grinding machines, salon kits, and welding equipment to help them regain economic independence.

“We’re not just giving out homes — we’re building futures,” Governor Sani noted. “True empowerment means helping people stand on their own feet with pride and purpose.”

The governor also commissioned a new school to provide free education for children of affected families, a clinic to serve their health needs, and a skills acquisition center for youth and women.

He praised Qatar Charity for its “extraordinary commitment to global solidarity,” and expressed gratitude to the Qatari Ambassador to Nigeria, H.E. Ali Bin Ghanem Al-Hajri, and the Country Director of Qatar Charity, Sheikh Hamdi Abdu, for their dedication to the project.

Governor Sani further thanked President Bola Tinubu, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, and the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, for their roles in stabilizing Kaduna’s security landscape.

Assuring citizens that this was just the beginning, he announced that Phase 2 of the project would soon begin, bringing more homes, schools, clinics, and boreholes to affected communities.

“To the resilient families receiving homes today — you are not defined by your loss but by your strength,” Governor Sani said. “You are not victims; you are survivors. You are our heroes.”

In his remarks, the Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa commended the state governor for his role towards stabilizing and restoring the peace in the state.

He assured the government of the armed forces support and commended the Qatar Charity for its good works towards rendering support to the victims.

Tajuddeen Abbas, Speaker of House of Representatives also commended the state governor for his people oriented initiatives and for the support rendered to the victims.