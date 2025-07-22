NCAA Directs Airlines To Enforce $10,000 Declaration For Passengers

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has mandated all international airlines operating in the country to enforce the $10,000 currency declaration requirement for all inbound passengers.

In a directive dated April 24, 2025, the authority emphasised the need to address lapses in compliance with existing financial disclosure laws.

The move aimed to bolster Nigeria’s anti-money laundering efforts and align with international financial standards, NCAA spokesman Michael Achimugu, said in a statement Tuesday.

The directive mandated international airlines to announce, either inflight or pre-landing, the legal obligation for passengers to declare cash or negotiable instruments exceeding $10,000 or its equivalent.

It also required them to distribute currency declaration forms onboard for passengers to complete before arrival.

Achimugu noted that some airlines have yet to comply, despite earlier notifications.

The NCAA warned that compliance will be strictly monitored, stressing that non-compliant airlines will face sanctions.

It reiterated that airline cooperation is crucial in supporting Nigeria’s efforts to meet global financial regulations.