Security Clearance: Threat To Obi Against All Of Us, Says Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said that any form of threat against the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is a threat against all Nigerians.

His comments come amid backlash following remarks by Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, who, last Friday, warned Obi against visiting the state without obtaining security clearance.

“Let it be known that a threat against Peter Obi or any of us is a threat against all of us!” Atiku declared in a brief statement posted on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday.

The controversy stemmed from Obi’s visit to Benin City on 7 July, where he was warmly received during a visit to the School of Nursing Sciences at St. Philomena’s Hospital.

During the visit, he donated ₦15 million to support the completion of ongoing projects at the institution.

Supporting and encouraging Human Capital Development: A Visit to Philomena College of Nursing. pic.twitter.com/OLsorL6pvX — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) July 8, 2025

However, Governor Okpebholo raised concerns that Obi’s visit coincided with an uptick in insecurity in the state, particularly attacks targeting religious leaders.

Through a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, the governor said Obi’s visit lacked appropriate security clearance, which he deemed necessary under the current security climate.

“It is imperative to state clearly that the Governor did not issue any form of threat to Mr. Obi, but rather emphasised the need for high-profile individuals, particularly politically exposed persons, to notify and seek security clearance from the Governor before embarking on any public engagements within the State,” the statement read.

READ ALSO: [Security Clearance:] Edo Commissioner Accuses Obi Of Bypassing Lawful Protocol

Despite efforts to clarify the position, Okpebholo’s statement attracted condemnation from quarters, including a reaction from the Labour Party caucus in the Senate.

In a joint statement signed by Senators Victor Umeh, Ireti Kingibe, Ezea Okey, and Tony Nwoye, the lawmakers described the governor’s stance as “executive rascality and an abuse of office.”

Prominent human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), also weighed in, urging Governor Okpebholo to withdraw the statement and tender a public apology.

Despite the controversy, Obi has not issued any response since the incident.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Obi, on Saturday, called for urgent intervention in the crisis involving dental students at the University of Calabar (UNICAL). He urged stakeholders in the education sector to act swiftly to resolve the issue.

“No student should suffer because of leadership failure,” Obi said, reacting to reports of delayed graduation and professional induction over quota disputes affecting dental students at the institution.

Atiku’s comment also comes weeks after he, Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai, David Mark, and Rotimi Amaechi formed a coalition and adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on 3 July as a platform to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.