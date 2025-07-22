Sky New Zealand Buys Television Network Three For NZ$1

News and entertainment group Sky New Zealand said Tuesday it will buy struggling television channel Three for NZ$1, as the country’s hard-hit media industry consolidates.

Three — New Zealand’s first privately owned free-to-air television channel — is owned by US giant Warner Bros. Discovery.

But it was not “commercially viable” as a standalone unit within Discovery, said the firm’s Australia and New Zealand managing director, Michael Brooks.

“The continued challenges faced by the New Zealand media industry are well documented, and over the past 12 months, the Discovery NZ team has worked to deliver a new, more sustainable business model following a significant restructuring in 2024,” he said in a statement.

The sale to Sky New Zealand for NZ$1 (US$0.60), expected to be completed on August 1, was a “fantastic outcome”, Brooks said.

Sky New Zealand is separate from the London-headquartered, Comcast-owned Sky Group.

Sky New Zealand chief executive Sophie Moloney said the purchase of Three was a “compelling opportunity” that supported Sky’s ambition to be the country’s “most engaging and essential media company”.

Three shed 300 staff prior to the deal. It closed its flagship 6 pm news bulletin, Newshub, in July 2024 and contracted it out to news website Stuff.

AFP