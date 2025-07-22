Terrorism Fight Remains My Govt’s Top Priority — Tinubu 

President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that the fight against terrorism and banditry remained one of the priorities of his administration

“This fight against terrorism is a challenge but addressing it remains one of the top priorities of this current administration under our national security agenda,” Tinubu said at the commissioning of the first phase of housing projects for victims of banditry in Kaduna State on Tuesday.

Represented by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, Tinubu said, “Nigeria is in safe hands, and we will restore law and order. That is an assurance we are giving. It will be done.”

The housing project, carried out in collaboration with the Qatar Charity Organisation, is part of the Federal Government’s broader agenda to rebuild communities ravaged by violent attacks.

The president noted that significant progress has already been made in restoring peace and rebuilding lives in Kaduna State. “Recovery is ongoing, and it is clear that fresh air is blowing through Kaduna State; things are changing,” he said.

He stressed that good governance must prioritise the needs of the people, especially those affected by violence. “We are wiping the tears of victims of extreme violence. We are reconciling communities. We are giving everyone a space to belong and a sense of inclusion,” Tinubu declared.

The president praised the Kaduna State Government, the Office of the National Security Adviser, and the Chief of Defence Staff for employing both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches to tackle insecurity in the region.

He highlighted the effectiveness of the “Kaduna Peace Model,” describing it as “intelligence and community-driven, rooted in the understanding that sustainable peace must be cultivated, not imposed.”

According to him, the reopening of the Birnin Gwari Market and the return of displaced farmers to their ancestral lands are signs of progress. “This is a public declaration that Kaduna is having a new face, a face of reality and rebuilding,” he said.

Addressing the victims, the president added, “We heard you. You are victims of extreme violence, but we are with you. Your government sees you and acknowledges your pains.”