Coalition Leaders Will Support Whoever Emerges As ADC Presidential Candidate — Amaechi

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said that coalition leaders will throw their weight behind whoever emerges as the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 general elections.

Amaechi, a two-term governor of Rivers State, stated this in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on Wednesday.

Briefing journalists, he explained that the opposition leaders were optimistic that the process leading to the emergence of the party’s flagbearer would be transparent, free, and fair.

“The moment anybody emerges from the primary, all of us will support; that’s the agreement,” Amaechi said.

“We insist on a free and fair, transparent primary,” he added.

The former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) also decried the hunger and hardship in the country.

He called on every indigene of the oil-rich Rivers State to register under the ADC and sack the ruling APC in the 2027 general elections.

“Every Rivers man who thinks good of the state and country should move to register with the new party and ensure that we remove the current government and stop the hunger that everybody is suffering from,” Amaechi stated.

The ADC was adopted as a platform to challenge the re-election of President Bola Tinubu of the ruling APC.

Prominent members of the new coalition include former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and a former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, both runners-up in the last presidential election.

Other experienced politicians in the group include a former Senate President, David Mark, who, like Atiku, left the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Also included is a former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

At the unveiling of the coalition on July 2, Mark, who is the interim chairman, said the coalition was an attempt to save the country’s democracy and to stop Nigeria from becoming a one-party state.