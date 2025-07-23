Music Power Couple Adekunle Gold And Simi Celebrate New Home

Award-winning Afrobeats couple Adekunle Gold and Simi have announced the acquisition of their new home.

The couple,who made the announcement in an Instagram post, however, did not reveal details of their home location and its worth.

The accompanying caption underneath the picture post simply stated, “Another address, same love.”

An intimate photograph shared on the post by Adekunle Gold, captured an angle showing a warm embrace from his wife, Simi, in the premises of their new home.

The announcement of their new home serves as another milestone and has been met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans, fellow celebrities, and well-wishers across various social media platforms.

Adekunle Gold and Simi have become a symbol of enduring love and commitment within the Nigerian entertainment industry since their marriage in 2019.

Their relationship is often lauded by fans who admire their mutual support and affection.

The couple are also proud parents to their daughter, Adejare.