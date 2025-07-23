Natasha’s Suspension: 10th NASS Worst Nigeria Has Ever Had — Rights Advocate

Human rights advocate, Precious Oruche, has described the 10th National Assembly as “one of the worst” in Nigeria’s democratic history.

Oruche is accusing the National Assembly of disregarding the constitution and disobeying court orders in the ongoing saga involving Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The rights advocate, who appeared on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Wednesday, decried the Senate’s refusal to honour a court judgement believed to have called for the recall of the suspended senator.

“They (Senate) see Nigerians as jokers, as a joke. Nigeria has become an open crime scene, but let them be aware that this generation will fix it. We will not allow them to abuse the judiciary. Lawmakers are now lawbreakers.

“This 10th Assembly is one of the worst Nigeria has ever had, and people need to call it what it is. The court has ordered Senator Natasha to be recalled,” Oruche claimed.

The rights advocate argued that the Nigerian Constitution clearly states that all court decisions are binding and must be respected by everyone, including the Senate.

“It’s stated clearly in the Constitution that a judgement is a decision of the court and a judgement can come in different ways—as a conviction, recommendation, order, sentence… and section 287 (of the Constitution) says the decision of the court is binding on anybody in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“When people come and try to twist their tongues, finding a way to sabotage the truth, fact, and law is just embarrassing and disheartening. The court has said this is excessive and unconstitutional. Whatever laws you have in your Senate, as long as it is not constitutional, it deserve to be called out and repaired,” she stated.

Oruche noted that this is not the first time the Senate has suspended a lawmaker for an extended period, despite previous court interventions declaring such actions illegal.

“You cannot suspend a senator for 180 days — you are denying their people the right to representation. What Akpabio is doing is a flagrant abuse of power. Let’s call a spade a spade and stop this.

“Let’s save Nigeria. So, let’s watch as Senator Godswill Akpabio flaunts court order and finds a way to twist the narrative,” she said.

The advocate also criticised the recent ruling from Justice Nyako in which Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was fined ₦5 million despite the judge’s earlier declaration that the case was not properly before her.

She said, “It was shocking to see the judge give a verdict on the case she clearly said was not before her, fining Natasha ₦5 million. Of course, she should appeal. Natasha is appealing the case of contempt.”

‘Abuse Of Power’

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan made headlines following her vow over the weekend to resume on Tuesday at the National Assembly. She, was, however, denied access.

Arriving around noon, the Kogi Central lawmaker was stopped by security operatives at the first gate. After stepping out of her vehicle, she was joined by supporters, including activist Aisha Yesufu.

However, they were stopped again at the second gate and eventually blocked by a locked entrance, prompting the group to leave. Speaking afterwards, Akpoti-Uduaghan said she would consult her legal team and reaffirmed her intention to resume once the Senate reconvenes after its recess.

Explaining Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s defiance of the Senate’s warning not to return to the chamber, Oruche said, “The court has ordered the Senate to recall Natasha.

“The flagrant abuse of power has been for long too ignored, and so she just went there to resume her responsibility, which I don’t see as a crime. The court has ordered.”

Her attempt to resume follows a ruling by the Federal High Court in Abuja, which, earlier this month, asked the Senate to recall her. The Senate, however, has appealed the judgement.

Despite this, Akpoti-Uduaghan remained defiant at a recent empowerment event, reiterating her stance to resume upon the court decision.

Senate’s Stance

Responding, Senate spokesman Yemi Adaramodu said there was no enforceable court order mandating her recall before the suspension expires.

“We advise the Distinguished Senator to refrain from any attempt to storm the Senate… as doing so would not only be premature but also undermine the dignity of the Senate and violate due process.

“The Senate will, at the appropriate time, consider the advisory opinion of the court… Until then, she is respectfully advised to stay away from the Senate chambers,” Adaramodu said.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended on 6 March for alleged breach of Senate rules after accusing Senate President Akpabio of sexual harassment and abuse of office—allegations he denied.

The Senate disciplinary committee dismissed her claims on procedural grounds and imposed a six-month suspension.

She has since taken legal action and spoken internationally on the issue, maintaining that her suspension was illegal and politically motivated.

The Kogi Senator also faces separate charges of cybercrime and defamation in Abuja courts.

In Justice Nyako’s 4 July judgement, the court held that while the Senate may discipline its members, such actions must not infringe on citizens’ right to representation.