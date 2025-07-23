NEC: Uzodimma, Other APC Govs Meet In Abuja

Governors elected under the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday held a closed-door meeting in Abuja.

The meeting took place at the lodge of Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma.

Uzodimma, the Chairman of the All Progressive Governors Forum, gathered his colleagues ahead of the party’s National Executive Committee meeting of the All Progressive Governors forum scheduled to hold ton Thursday at the presidential villa.

Early arrivals at the meeting are Governors Babagana Zulum (Borno), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti) and Monday Okpebholo (Edo).

Others include Bassey Otu (Cross River), Nasir Idris (Kebbi), Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), Usman Ododo (Kogi) and Senator Uba Sani (Kaduna).

Although the agenda of the meeting is yet to be disclosed, the meeting may not be unconnected with the selection of a new National Chairman for the party.

Former APC Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje stepped down from the position in June, citing the need to take a break from active politics to address personal health issues. His exit has created a significant vacuum that could affect the party’s organisation and preparedness for upcoming by-elections, including gubernatorial polls in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun states.

Among the top agenda items for the Acting National Chairman, Ali Bukar Dalori, will be the ratification of the schedule for congresses and standing committees, as well as an update on the party’s e-registration process across the 36 states.

At the core of the lobbying for the national chairmanship is the debate over whether the position should remain in the North-West—Ganduje’s zone—where Kwankwaso, a former Kano State governor and 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), is being considered as a possible successor.

However, other stakeholders are pressing for the seat to return to the North-Central, where it was zoned initially before the 2022 adjustment. They argue that returning it to the North-Central would ensure historical fairness and maintain internal party balance.