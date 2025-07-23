NNPCL Lists Achievements As Ojulari Marks 100 Days In Office

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited is celebrating some of its key achievements to mark the first 100 days in office of its Group Chief Executive Officer, Bashir Ojulari.

In a performance review released by the national oil company across its social media platforms on Wednesday morning, Ojulari’s administration was lauded for hitting major milestones across upstream partnerships, infrastructure development, energy transition, and corporate governance.

In an overhaul exercise that swept across the board and executive team of NNPCL, Ojulari assumed office on 2 April 2025 following his appointment by President Bola Tinubu. He replaced former GCEO, Mele Kyari.

The company said the new leadership had delivered strategic wins in profitability, refinery rehabilitation, transparency, and employee welfare, describing the period as one of “steadfast commitment and forward movement”.

The post read, “We are pleased to announce a key milestone as NNPC Ltd. progresses under the leadership of the Group CEO, Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari.

“The report card is out, and the first 100 days of the Group CEO is a testament to steadfast commitment and forward movement.”

According to the statement, under Ojulari’s leadership, NNPCL has strengthened collaboration with upstream partners, achieved growth in oil and gas production, and ensured 100 per cent pipeline availability, a crucial metric for securing revenue flows.

“Timely cash call payments have also resulted in smoother operations and improved partner confidence,” the company stated.

On refinery rehabilitation, Ojulari’s team is said to be engaged in ongoing technical and commercial reviews, with a focus on long-term, value-driven solutions.

“We are fixing the engine while moving,” the document read, in a reference to ongoing efforts to revive Nigeria’s long-dormant refining capacity.

The GCEO had recently revealed that it is becoming a ‘bit more’ complicated to revamp state-owned refineries.

Ojulari further said NNPC remains uncertain whether the review will result in the sale of the refineries.

“But what we’re saying is that sale is not out of the question. All the options are on the table, to be frank, but that decision will be based on the outcome of the reviews we’re doing now,” he said.

NNPCL also highlighted its push towards clean energy, citing the donation of 35 compressed natural gas buses to the Presidential Initiative on CNG.

“This is not just about cleaner air. It’s about affordability, innovation, and building Nigeria’s energy future. The roads are talking: CNG is the future,” the company noted.

A key infrastructure milestone achieved under Ojulari is the completion of the AKK River Niger Crossing, a crucial segment of the Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano gas pipeline project.

“This is a symbol of our transformation, determined, focused, forward-looking,” the GCEO was quoted as saying.

After years of dormancy, NNPCL also announced the resumption of its monthly financial and operational reports, last consistently published in 2021.

An analysis showed that the company has remitted ₦6.96tn to the Federation Account within the first five months of 2025.

The Monthly Report Summary for June revealed that it posted a Profit After Tax of N905bn for June 2025, marking a decline from the ₦1.054tn reported in May.

Internally, the company said it is investing in its people by closing benefit gaps, improving welfare, and fostering a performance-driven culture.

“We are reinforcing our commitment to constructive engagement and becoming an employer of choice,” the statement pledged to deepen commercial reforms across NNPCL in line with the Petroleum Industry Act.

In what it termed a “repositioning for profitability,” NNPCL said it has taken a tough stance on waste, cost inefficiencies, and underperformance.

“We are saying ‘No’ to value loss. This includes cutting costs and making hard decisions around unproductive operations. Every Naira must count,” the report said.

To drive operational efficiency, the company said it has opened new funding channels and pursued strategic investments in upstream and midstream infrastructure.

“These are the right doors we must open to transform NNPC into a truly commercial entity,” the statement added.