Obi Free To Become LP’s 2027 Presidential Candidate With Or Without Me – Datti Baba-Ahmed

The 2023 vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Datti Baba-Ahmed, has said that a former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, is free to fly the party’s flag in the 2027 presidential election with or without him as a running mate.

Baba-Ahmed stated this when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Wednesday.

“They are two key individuals that I have tremendous respect for; one is Peter Obi. I welcome him openly.

“The Labour Party welcomes him to still come and retain the Labour Party ticket and contest in 2027 with or without me. And the ADC is welcome to adopt a southern candidate,” Baba-Ahmed said.

He also said that Nigeria needed a leader who would deliver governance and not disaster.

“We want capacity. We want compassion. We want people who will develop Nigeria, leaders that matter, leaders that deliver promises, not those who will promise governance and deliver disaster,” he added.

Baba-Ahmed said that Obi’s connection with the coalition, on the platform of the African Democratic Congress, was not an anti-party activity but an unfolding situation.

“This is not an anti-party activity. It is an unfolding situation. The meaning of a coalition is that political parties, interest groups, and individuals are coming together. It’s an unfolding situation.

“I attended coalition meetings. Peter Obi is welcome to continue to attend those coalition meetings,” Baba-Ahmed added.

On the issue of zoning, ahead of the 2027 presidential election, he said he was of the opinion that the South should produce the president.