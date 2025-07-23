PDP Governors Hold Strategic Caucus Meeting Ahead Of NEC Session

Ahead of the crucial National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scheduled for Thursday, the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, is hosting a strategic caucus meeting at the Bauchi State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

In attendance at the closed-door meeting are five serving PDP governors: Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), and Dauda Lawal (Zamfara).

The session is aimed at building consensus among party leaders ahead of the NEC gathering.

Also present were key national figures of the party, including the PDP Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagun, National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and several members of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT).

Thursday’s NEC meeting is expected to ratify critical decisions earlier taken by the National Working Committee (NWC), including preparations and direction for the forthcoming national elective convention.

The caucus meeting is seen as part of ongoing efforts to foster unity within the party and strengthen its leadership structure ahead of the 2027 general elections.