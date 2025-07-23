‘Shining Example To Young Girls,’ Remi Tinubu Hails Super Falcons Over South Africa Win

First Lady, Remi Tinubu, has congratulated the Super Falcons over their win against South Africa in the semi-final of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), describing the players as inspirational figures to younger girls.

“I commend you, our incredible Super Falcons, for your victory over South Africa in the semi-finals of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Championship,” Remi Tinubu said in a statement she personally issued.

“Your passion, discipline, and unity on the field are a shining example to young girls everywhere that nothing good is beyond reach,” the First Lady added.

The Super Falcons overpowered South Africa 2-1 in a hotly contested semi-final game at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca, Morocco. Nigeria had taken the lead just before half-time through skipper Rasheedat Ajibade. The South Africans equalised in the 60th minute following Linda Motlhalo’s spot kick.

With the game heading to extra-time, Houston Dash defender, Michelle Alozie, pulled a long-range cross which beat the onrushing Nigerian players and the South African goalkeeper, Andile Dlamini, to give the Super Falcons victory in the 94th minute.

Remi Tinubu, who was a former senator, said the 2018 WAFCON winners’ display in the Maghreb nation is a testament to the “brilliance of Nigerian women”.

She said, “You have once again shown the world the strength, courage, and brilliance of Nigerian women”.

The president’s wife said the win signifies more than a place in Saturday’s final against Morocco.

“This win is more than just a ticket to the finals of the Championship, but a powerful reminder of what we can achieve when we believe in ourselves and stand together,” the First Lady added.

“I look forward to you lifting the Cup by the grace of God. May you finish strong. Congratulations, SUPER FALCONS!”

The Super Falcons will face the hosts on Saturday, following the Atlas Lionesses’ defeat of Ghana’s Black Queens 4-2 on penalties after regular and extra-time ended 1-1.

That match is a reenactment of the 2022 WAFCON semi-final, where Nigeria lost 5-4 during penalties following a barren draw in regular and extra time. The Super Falcons played with nine players after Nigeria received two red cards.

A win on Sunday means a record-extending 10th WAFCON title for the West African giants.