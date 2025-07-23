Thousands Protest In Kyiv Against Law Curbing Anti-Graft Agencies

Several thousand people rallied in central Kyiv on Wednesday in an unprecedented protest against a law signed off by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that removes the independence of two key anti-corruption bodies.

The mostly young marchers urged Zelensky to veto the legislation in the biggest protest in Kyiv since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The bill passed on Tuesday is the latest in a series of moves criticised by Ukrainian anti-corruption activists. They warn that growing government pressure threatens Ukraine’s reforms and ambition to join the European Union.

Zelensky has rejected the criticism, saying the law was needed to root out alleged Russian influence in anti-corruption institutions — a charge denied by activists.

READ ALSO: New Russia-Ukraine Talks Set For Wednesday – Zelensky

“We all share a common enemy: the Russian occupiers,” Zelensky said after meeting with top law enforcement and anti-corruption officials on Wednesday.

“And defending the Ukrainian state requires a strong enough law enforcement system — one that ensures a real sense of justice,” he added.

In a statement on social media, he said he would propose a new bill that would “ensure the norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions”.

The law places the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) under the direct authority of the prosecutor general, who is appointed by the president.

After meeting with Zelensky, the NABU and SAPO repeated their criticism of the changes and said “unambiguous legislative steps are required to reinstate the guarantees revoked by parliament”.

‘Gift to Putin’

Some fear that a political crisis over the legislation could work in Russia’s favour by undermining unity within the country.

“This is a gift to Putin,” Oleksandra Matviichuk, head of the Centre for Civil Liberties, which was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, said of the law.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there was “a lot of corruption”, answering a question about the protests in Kyiv.

Zelensky signed the law on Tuesday as protesters gathered in front of the Ivan Franko theatre, where they projected a message reading “Veto the Law”.

The news of its approval was met with anger from protesters, who vowed to gather again on Wednesday at 8:00 pm local time (1700 GMT).

“Of course, everyone has heard what people are saying these days, what people are saying on social networks, to each other, on the streets. All this is not in vain.” Zelensky said on social media.

The government insists the law will make the anti-corruption agencies function better. Its critics say it consolidates power in Zelensky’s hands and will allow government meddling in high-profile graft cases.

EU ‘step back’

Kyiv’s partners reacted with alarm, worrying the move would undermine anti-corruption reforms key to Ukraine’s bid to join the European Union.

European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen has demanded “explanations” from Zelensky over the change, the EU said Wednesday.

“President von der Leyen conveyed her strong concerns about the consequences of the amendments,” said a spokesman.

“The dismantling of key safeguards protecting NABU’s independence is a serious step back,” EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos said.

The NABU began work in 2015, as Kyiv sought to bring the country closer to Europe after a 2014 pro-European revolution.

Since its inception, the agency has uncovered widespread graft, including among figures in Zelensky’s administration.

READ ALSO: Ukraine Proposes Fresh Peace Talks With Russia Next Week

On Monday, law enforcement conducted large-scale raids at NABU, detaining one employee on suspicion of spying for Russia.

Transparency International’s Ukraine office called the raids an “attempt by the authorities to undermine the independence of Ukraine’s post-Revolution of Dignity anti-corruption institutions”.

The raids followed proceedings against one of the country’s top activists, Vitaliy Shabunin, who was brought to court for alleged fraud and draft-dodging.

Some of Shabunin’s allies have denounced the case as politically motivated retribution for an investigation into the president’s inner circle, including former minister Oleksiy Chernyshov.

It also comes as the government rejected the appointment of the head of the Bureau of Economic Security, citing alleged connections with Russia.

That decision was also heavily criticised by Ukrainian civil society.