Three Teenage Boys Drown In Bauchi River

Three teenagers have been confirmed dead after drowning while swimming in a river in Jinkiri Village, Tirwun Ward, in the Bauchi Local Government Area of the state.
The police confirmed the tragic accident in a statement on Wednesday by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Bauchi State Police Command, CSP Ahmad Wakili.
The victims, all residents of Durum Village, were identified as Habibu Mohammed,16; Abubakar Mohammed,16; and Zailani Sule,14.
“The preliminary investigation indicates that the teenagers had been engaged in mining activities before deciding to swim in the river,” the statement read in part.
Further information revealed that the accident occurred at about 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Efforts to seek immediate medical assistance were unsuccessful as the teenagers died before reaching the hospital.
In the statement, the Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, expressed his condolences and stressed the importance of safety, especially during the rainy season.
The Command also assured the people that, “investigation into the tragic circumstance has been established and the bodies released to the families for burial following an examination at the Specialist Hospital, Bauchi State.”
See the full statement below:
………. As Police Highlights Importance of Water Safety
In light of this heartbreaking situation, the Nigeria Police Force Bauchi State Command under the able leadership of the Commissioner of Police CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu psc(+), mni, expresses its deepest condolences to the families affected and underscores the critical need for heightened safety awareness during water activities, especially during inclement weather.
An investigation into the tragic circumstance has been established and the bodies released to the families for burial following an examination at the Specialist Hospital, Bauchi State.
The Command is committed to promoting safety and awareness within the community to prevent similar incidents in the future.
CSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil Anipr, Mnisma
Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO),
For: Commissioner of Police,
Bauchi State Command.