[VIDEO] 2024 WAFCON: Nigeria Played ‘Tough’ Game Vs South Africa — Coach Madugu

Despite Nigeria’s win over South Africa, Super Falcons coach Justin Madugu says the Banyana Banyana were a tough opponent for his team in the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) semi-final.

The Super Falcons defeated their rivals 2-1 at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco, on Wednesday, a victory that paired Nigeria with the host country in the final.

Madugu, who spoke in the post-game conference, said, “It was a tough game,” but praised the players’ mental strength in the match.

According to him, the Super Falcons were initially destabilised when South Africa equalised in the 60th, but hailed them for quickly regrouping and earning victory over the Banyana Banyana.

He said the victory meant a lot to the players who are aiming to get Nigeria’s 10th WAFCON title.

Watch the interview below: