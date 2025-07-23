WAFCON 2024: Nigeria’s Super Falcons To Play Morocco In Saturday’s Final

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will play host country Morocco in the final of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), a reenactment of the clash between the two sides in the last edition of the competition.

The Super Falcons defeated rivals South Africa 2-1, courtesy of a late strike from defender Michelle Alozie, whose long ball evaded all players before resting in the back of the net.

Rasheedat Ajibade converted a spot kick just before half-time to give Coach Justin Madugu’s side the lead. The defending champions got the equaliser via a penalty from Linda Motlhalo in the 60th minute.

A late winner from Alozie secure a final spot for the Super Falcons!

With the game almost destined for extra time, Alozie floated a ball into the South African box from midway on the pitch.

Nigeria’s onrushing players and the South African goalkeeper Andile Dlamini all missed the floating ball, which eventually nestled in the net four minutes into stoppage time, breaking South African hearts.

WAFCON 2024: Morocco Break Black Queen’s Heart

THE ATLAS LIONESSES ARE IN THE FINAL!

With the Nigerian match done, attention turned to the second semi-final of the competition, where hosts Morocco defeated Ghana. The Black Queens struck first in the 26th minute through Stella Nyamekye.

The home team poured forward in search of an equaliser, and their pressure paid off when, in the 55th minute, Sakina Ouzraoui Diki equalised from close range.

The game ended 1-1 after 120 minutes of gruelling football. But it was the Atlas Lionesses who came out smiling as they won 4-2 on penalties, sending the home crowd in Rabat into raptures.

That victory confirmed their date with Nigeria in the final of the tournament, scheduled for Saturday. It will be the second consecutive final for the North Africans, who lost agonisingly to the Banyana Banyana three years ago.

Nigeria Vs Morocco: Rematch Of 2022 WAFCON Semi-Final

Saturday’s final is a rematch of the 2022 WAFCON semi-final between the two sides. The Super Falcons, who played most of that game with nine players after receiving two red cards, lost 5-4 on penalties. The match ended 1-1 in normal and extra time.

But at Rabat’s Stade Olympique on Saturday, Nigeria will be targeting revenge and reclaiming the WAFCON trophy in a campaign they have dubbed “Mission X” — a tenth crown.

If the Super Falcons win, that would be the team’s record-extending 10th title, having not won it only three times —Equatorial Guinea have two titles and South Africa have claimed it once.

For Morocco, it would be a consolation for a team that lost the last final to South Africa in front of a home crowd.

This year’s edition of the WAFCON was supposed to take place last year but was postponed due to a clash with the women’s football event of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The Maghreb country will also host next year’s WAFCON.