13 Dead, Over 236 Hospitalised In Niger Cholera Outbreak

A cholera outbreak in six local government areas in Niger State, has reportedly claimed 13 lives and led to the hospitalisation of over 236 other residents.

The outbreak, first reported on Sunday in the Shiroro Local Government Area, has since spread to Bosso, Minna, Magama, Bida, and Munya LGAs, with health officials confirming escalating cases across the affected councils.

Sources revealed that Chanchaga (Minna), Bosso, and Shiroro were among the hardest-hit areas, prompting an emergency health response from the state government.

The Commissioner for Primary Healthcare, Dr. Ibrahim Dangana, confirmed the outbreak and said the state had adopted a multi-sectoral approach to contain the spread.

According to him, treatment and isolation centres had been established in each of the affected LGAs.

“We have set up treatment and isolation centres to mitigate the spread, and we are also embarking on aggressive sensitisation campaigns,” Dangana stated.

“The awareness drive is targeting religious bodies such as the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Islamic groups, and the eight emirates in the state,” he added.

To reinforce the containment effort, the state government has opened an isolation centre at the old wing of the Late Senator Idris Ibrahim Kuta Primary Healthcare Centre along Old Airport Road in Minna.

Dangana also commended Governor Umaru Bago for his swift intervention and appreciated the support of donor agencies assisting the state.

Corroborating the commissioner’s statement, the Director of Public Health in the Ministry of Tertiary Healthcare, Dr. Ibrahim Idris, confirmed that Minna, Bosso, and Shiroro remained the epicentres of the outbreak.

It was, however, learnt that health authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as efforts intensify to prevent further loss of lives.