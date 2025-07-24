UPDATED: PDP NEC Meeting Ends, Party Fixes Convention For November

The National Executive Council meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has ended, with the party fixing its national elective convention for November 2025.

At the meeting which held in Abuja on Thursday, the party fixed November 15 and 16, 2025 for the convention in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

“NEC approved the year 2025 Elective National Convention Schedule of Activities and Timetable. Under the approved Timetable, the Elective National Convention to elect the next set of National Officers of our Party will hold on Saturday, 15th to Sunday, 16th November, 2025 in Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital, a communique issued at the end of the NEC meeting read in part.

The PDP NEC reassured all Party members and Nigerians that the PDP remains a strong, united, cohesive, stable and focused political Party repositioned to effectively play its role as the leading opposition Party in galvanizing all efforts towards rescuing our dear nation from the catastrophic misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It directed the National Chairman, Iliya Damagum and the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, to officially write to inform the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of the time, venue and agenda of the Elective National Convention in accordance with the requirement of Section 82 (1) of the Electoral Act, 2022 and Part 2(12) of the Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties, 2022.

The NEC also approved the membership composition of the National Convention Committee as well as the membership composition of the National Convention Zoning Committee to ensure a successful, transparent and credible Elective National Convention.

The communique further noted that, “In its determination to preserve all the electoral mandate given to our Party by Nigerians across the country, NEC directed the National Working Committee to take immediate legal action to recover the seats of all serving members of the National and State Assemblies elected on the platform of the PDP but defected to another Party.

“By virtue of the self-executory provision of Sections 68 (1) (g) and 109 (1) (g) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) such defectors have irredeemably lost their seats, there being no division or merger with regard to the PDP.

“NEC expressed serious concern and frowns at the reported participation and involvement of some Party members in the activities, meetings and gathering of another political party. NEC calls on these members to reconsider their actions and show loyalty and commitment as members of the PDP especially as the law does not permit membership of two political Parties at the same time.

“NEC reassures such members of the successes recorded so far towards addressing their concerns on issues relating to our Party.

“NEC restates that the PDP as the leading opposition Party and platform of choice for all Nigerians remains open in working with other well-meaning and like-minded citizens in the collective effort to rescue our nation from the stranglehold of the rudderless and insensitive APC administration.

“NEC reassures of PDP’s belief in Democracy, and its commitment and readiness to be at the forefront in driving the aspiration of Nigerians to oust the APC and install a people-oriented government on the platform of the PDP come 2027.”

The PDP NEC adjourned and fixed its next (102nd) meeting to Monday, 25th August, 2025.