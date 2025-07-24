FULL LIST: Moneme, Uwanna, Badejo-Okusanya, 54 Others Make SAN List

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC), has approved the elevation of 57 legal practitioners to the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).
At its 169th plenary session held today in Abuja, the LPPC, under the distinguished Chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, approved the elevation of 56 advocate appointees and a single appointee under the academic category.
Only two female legal practitioners were conferred with the rank this year; they are the Chairman of the NBA 2024 Annual General Conference Planning Committee, Mrs Oyinkan Badejo-Okusanya and Mrs Chinyere Ekene Moneme.
Other names on the list include the attorney general of Abia State and former Chairman of the NBA Lagos branch, Ikechukwu Uwanna, the immediate past attorney General of Nassarawa State and now Secretary to the State Government, Labaran Magaji, as well as the attorney general of Osun State, Oluwole Jimi-Bada.
The single academic appointee on the list this year is Prof. Chima Ubanyionwu.
Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun will swear in 57 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) on Monday, 29th September, 2025.
The rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria is conferred as a mark of professional excellence upon legal practitioners who have demonstrated exceptional distinction either as advocates in the courts or as academics contributing significantly to the development of legal scholarship.
“During the session, the Committee also considered three (3) petitions submitted against certain applicants. Upon thorough review, each petition was found to be lacking in merit and was accordingly dismissed.
“In accordance with the directives of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN), all shortlisted prospective Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) conferees are required to attend and successfully complete the Pre-Swearing-In Induction Programme.”
See the full list below:
Theophilus Kolawole Esan, Esq
Fedude Zimughan, Esq
Ernest Chikwendu Ikejle, Esq
Victor Esiri Akpoguma, Esq
Leslie Akujuobi Njemanze, Esq
Akintunde Wilson Adewale, Esq
Preye Agedah, Esq
Omamuzo Erebe, Esq
Hannibal Egbe Uwaifo, Esq
Olumide Ekisola, Esq
George Ejie Ukaegbu, Esq
Oromena Justice Ajakpovi, Esq
Tairu Adebayo, Esq
Bawa Akhimie Osali Ibrahim, Esq
Suleh Umar, Esq
Emeka Akabogu, Esq
Godwin Sunday Ogboji, Esq
Godwin Aimuagbonrie Idiagbonya, Esq
Adeolu Olusegun Salako, Esq
Adetunji Oso, Esq
Achinike Godwin William-Wobodo, Esq
Shuaib Agbarere Mustapha, Esq