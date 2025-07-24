FULL LIST: Moneme, Uwanna, Badejo-Okusanya, 54 Others Make SAN List

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC), has approved the elevation of 57 legal practitioners to the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

At its 169th plenary session held today in Abuja, the LPPC, under the distinguished Chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, approved the elevation of 56 advocate appointees and a single appointee under the academic category.

Only two female legal practitioners were conferred with the rank this year; they are the Chairman of the NBA 2024 Annual General Conference Planning Committee, Mrs Oyinkan Badejo-Okusanya and Mrs Chinyere Ekene Moneme.

Other names on the list include the attorney general of Abia State and former Chairman of the NBA Lagos branch, Ikechukwu Uwanna, the immediate past attorney General of Nassarawa State and now Secretary to the State Government, Labaran Magaji, as well as the attorney general of Osun State, Oluwole Jimi-Bada.

The single academic appointee on the list this year is Prof. Chima Ubanyionwu.

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun will swear in 57 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) on Monday, 29th September, 2025.

The rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria is conferred as a mark of professional excellence upon legal practitioners who have demonstrated exceptional distinction either as advocates in the courts or as academics contributing significantly to the development of legal scholarship.

“During the session, the Committee also considered three (3) petitions submitted against certain applicants. Upon thorough review, each petition was found to be lacking in merit and was accordingly dismissed.

“In accordance with the directives of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN), all shortlisted prospective Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) conferees are required to attend and successfully complete the Pre-Swearing-In Induction Programme.”

See the full list below:

Theophilus Kolawole Esan, Esq

Fedude Zimughan, Esq

Ernest Chikwendu Ikejle, Esq

Victor Esiri Akpoguma, Esq

Leslie Akujuobi Njemanze, Esq

Akintunde Wilson Adewale, Esq

Preye Agedah, Esq

Omamuzo Erebe, Esq

Hannibal Egbe Uwaifo, Esq

Olumide Ekisola, Esq

George Ejie Ukaegbu, Esq

Oromena Justice Ajakpovi, Esq

Tairu Adebayo, Esq

Bawa Akhimie Osali Ibrahim, Esq

Suleh Umar, Esq

Emeka Akabogu, Esq

Godwin Sunday Ogboji, Esq

Godwin Aimuagbonrie Idiagbonya, Esq

Adeolu Olusegun Salako, Esq

Adetunji Oso, Esq

Achinike Godwin William-Wobodo, Esq

Shuaib Agbarere Mustapha, Esq