Constitution Amendment: Sanusi Pledges Support For Kano Govt

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has pledged that the traditional institution in the state will support whatever position the government, in consultation with the people, adopts as its contribution to the ongoing constitutional amendment process.

Speaking at the Kano State Stakeholders’ Dialogue on the 2025 Constitutional Amendment on Thursday, the Emir said the traditional institution would study the proposals and provide necessary input.

“I want to commend the Government of Kano State for taking the step of inviting stakeholders to give their inputs into the process of constitutional amendment.

“For us as Emirs, whatever the government, in consultation with the people, decides will be the position of Kano. We will endorse it 100%,” Sanusi said.

“We will also look at the document, we know we have until Saturday, and if we have any input on the report, we shall invite the committee and present our suggestions for consideration before the final presentation.

“We urge all stakeholders to do the same, so that by Saturday, the document would have had the benefit of the input of a wide range of stakeholders, which is the objective of this gathering.”

The forum served as a platform for participants to share regional perspectives and propose amendments that reflect the aspirations of the people of Kano.

Discussions centred on making the constitutional review process more inclusive and responsive to grassroots concerns.

Key political figures and traditional leaders attended the high-level stakeholders’ dialogue aimed at advancing Nigeria’s democratic framework through inclusive reforms.

The event, hosted by the Governor Abba Yusuf, attracted prominent stakeholders including Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, the national leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), and other top legislators.