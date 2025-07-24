Court Orders Police To Pay #EndSARS Protesters ₦10m For Rights Violation

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the Inspector-General of Police and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police to pay ₦10 million in damages to some #EndSARS protesters for the violation of their fundamental rights.

Justice Musa Kakaki, in his decision, held that the applicant/protesters were unjustly harassed and their constitutional rights were infringed upon while participating in the fourth memorial rally held on October 20, 2024.

Justice Kakaki also held that while law enforcement agencies hold constitutional powers to maintain order, such authority must be exercised within the confines of democracy and the rule of law.

The applicants before the court include Hassan Taiwo Soweto, Uadiale Kingsley, Ilesanmi Kehinde, Osopale Adeseye, Olamilekan Sanusi, and Miss Osugba Blessing, among others.

They were joined by groups such as the Education Rights Campaign (ERC), Take It Back Movement (TIBM), and Campaign for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR).

