One Killed, 13 Students Injured In Kebbi Road Crash

One person has died and 13 others have been wounded in a car crash along the Yauri–Birnin Kebbi road in Kebbi State.

The vehicle was carrying students of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS). The accident that happened on Wednesday resulted in the death of their driver and injuries to all passengers.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred near Yauri as the students were returning to Sokoto from Ilorin, Kwara State.

The driver reportedly died at the scene, while the students sustained varying degrees of injuries and were immediately hospitalized.

Eight of the students are said to have suffered bone fractures, and five are currently receiving treatment at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital in Sokoto.

Kebbi APC Fears Malami’s Growing Influence – Support Organisation

Meanwhile, the Malami Support Organisation has dismissed claims that former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, is no longer a viable contender in the 2027 Kebbi State governorship race.

The group described such remarks as evidence of his growing political relevance and the anxiety it has triggered among his opponents.

Speaking in an interview with Channels Television, the group’s Zonal Coordinator of New Media, Muhammad Al’amin, said Malami’s recent defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has unsettled many members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State.

“Since Malami joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a lot of APC members in Kebbi State have been having sleepless nights. Those same people are the ones saying the ADC is dead on arrival,” Al’amin stated.

He argued that Malami’s departure from the APC was due to the party’s deviation from its founding principles, even though Malami had been instrumental to its success in the state.

“It is Malami who made the APC, not the APC that made Malami,” he said, insisting that the former minister played a key role in the emergence of Governor Nasir Idris.

Al’amin also criticized the current administration in Kebbi for what he described as a failure to address critical sectors such as education and healthcare. According to him, this has led to increased public support for Malami and growing calls for his return to frontline politics.

“He was part of those who spearheaded the emergence of Governor Nasir Idris, but unfortunately, the Kebbi State government has failed to salvage the people from their suffering, particularly in the areas of quality education and healthcare,” he added.

On the state’s political climate, Al’amin said Malami has deliberately chosen a peaceful and non-confrontational approach despite alleged provocations by APC loyalists. He pointed to recent incidents, including disruptions of opposition gatherings, as evidence of growing intolerance.

“We saw what happened last month when the PDP tried to hold their stakeholders’ meeting, APC supporters did everything they could to stop it,” Al’amin said.