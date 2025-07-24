Principal Removed For Selling School Property In Bauchi

The Bauchi State Teachers’ Service Commission has ordered the immediate removal and demotion of the Principal of Government Day Secondary School, Kirfi, Musa Ahmed Ningi, over allegations of gross misconduct.

He was removed from his position as principal, alongside the Senior Master, Malam Adamu Shehu, who was dismissed for colluding with him in the unauthorized sale of school property.

This is contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the information officer of the commission, Dahiru Adamu.

He said: “The sold properties are 32 scrapped student beds, nine Jumbo Aluminum Pots and an unspecified number of roofing zinc.”

According to Adamu, their removal was made public through a statement signed by the overseeing Permanent Secretary of the Commission, Garba Muhammad Bashe, who disclosed that both officials were found guilty of the allegations by a four-man committee that investigated the allegations.

In addition to their removal from administrative duties, both staff members have been demoted by one grade level and will be reassigned to different schools to serve as classroom teachers.

The Commission further directed the two officers to jointly refund 597,000 Naira, the assessed value of the sold items.

Furthermore, the committee also recommends that the former principal will refund the sum of 72 thousand Naira to settle the allowance of casual workers of the school he owed.

The commission also assured all stakeholders that they would not relent to recover all the vandalized items,pledging to collaborate with the security agencies to accomplish the mission.