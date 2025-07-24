VIDEO: Abandon Sinking Ship, Coalition Of Confusion, Tinubu Woos Opposition

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday threw a jab at the opposition coalition floated on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing the coalition as one of confusion.

Tinubu stated this at the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja where the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Nentawe Yilwatda, emerged as the new National Chairman of the party.

The president asked the party’s NEC to shift the APC congresses till December for more members of the opposition to join the ruling party. “It’s not a bad idea to abandon the sinking ship and be absent from a coalition of confusion,” he said.

Tinubu’s closest rivals Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar top members of the ADC coalition that has vowed to unseat him in the 2027 election.

