VIDEO: Elumelu Donates ₦25bn To Lagos Food Security Initiative

Businessman Tony Elumelu has donated ₦25bn to a Lagos State food security initiative.

Elumelu announced this on Wednesday during the launch of the Produce for Lagos Programme, an initiative of the Lagos Food Systems Infrastructure Company.

“We support this initiative with ₦25 billion,” Elumelu said.

“In a few years time, it will help us face the challenge of joblessness of our young ones.

“We believe that joblessness is a great problem of our young people. They shouldn’t be jobless, we have arable lands,” the chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA) said in Lagos.

Watch the video of Elumelu donating the money below: