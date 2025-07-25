Gunmen Kill Seven People In Imo

The Imo State Police Command has confirmed the killing of more than seven people in a brutal attack by gunmen suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The violence erupted in the early hours of Friday, across three communities in Arondizuogu, which are Ejezie, Umualaoma, and Ndiakuwata Uno, all located in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State.

In a statement, the command’s spokesman, Henry Okoye, says the Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, described the incident as barbaric, inhumane, and unacceptable.

Okoye said that several residents were also left critically injured in what he called a “senseless assault.”

READ ALSO: Gunmen Kill Security Agent, Abduct Three Seminarians In Edo

He added that the police command has launched a full-scale manhunt for the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, the Imo Police Commissioner, Danjuma, has deployed both tactical and intelligence units to comb the region, while the situation is being put under control.

Danjuma expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims and offered prayers for the peaceful repose of the deceased and a swift recovery for those injured.

He also called on the grieving communities to remain strong in this period of mourning.

In the meantime, the police have appealed to the public to stay calm, be vigilant, and report any suspicious activity to the police.

The Command reaffirmed its commitment to bringing the attackers to justice and restoring normalcy to the region.