Nigerian Lady Embarks On 150-Hour Paint-A-Thon, Eyes Guinness World Record

A week-long 150-hour artistic marathon is underway as a young Nigerian girl, Olivea Lawson, embarks on a Guinness World Record attempt for the Longest Marathon Painting by an Individual.

The Paint-A-Thon, which began on July 21st, will run non-stop until July 27th, 2025, and is already drawing attention from art lovers and cultural enthusiasts across Nigeria and beyond.

The Rivers State-born visual artist, popularly known as Holiveah, is gathering supporters not just for her artistic prowess but for her bold statement.

The Bonny Island native says the event goes beyond personal ambition.

“This is about empowering youth, especially women, and showing that with talent and consistency, we can achieve global recognition,” she noted.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Art Student Breaks Guinness World Painting Record

The Paint-A-Thon is also serving as a cultural showcase, spotlighting the colors, stories, and heritage of Nigeria. The artworks being produced throughout the marathon focus on themes of hope, resilience, and African pride.

Beyond artistic expression, the attempt is expected to boost local tourism, position Bonny Island as a creative hub, and open doors for economic and cultural partnerships.

‘Movement of Hope’

“This is more than a world record bid,” supporters say. “It’s a movement of hope, art, and African excellence.”

Holiveah, who targets to beat the current holder by going 150 hours non-stop on the Paint-A-Thon, and has currently hit 90 hours, is still counting