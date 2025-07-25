PDP Will Come Fourth In 2027 Presidential Election — Fayose

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, has predicted a dismal performance for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2027 general elections, declaring that the opposition party could finish in fourth place.

Fayose, a PDP member and a member of the now-defunct G5 governors, made the statement during Friday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“It is my prayer that the PDP will come fourth. Today, I am telling you the PDP will come fourth in the general elections,” he said.

According to the former governor, the party’s internal crisis and the alienation of long-standing members have weakened its electoral strength.

“In most states, they are already compromised. They have eased out so many leaders. It’s good for them, but let me remind you, I was part of the G5.”

He criticised the party’s leadership for what he described as “repeated acts of disrespect” and “sabotage” against loyal members like himself.

“I have paid my dues in PDP. You cannot continue to match a man like me. I don’t have friends in PDP. I came to PDP alone.

“How will a party undermine you—a two-term governor—you have done everything humanly possible to sustain, and they undermine you—I should be clapping for them? Forget that,” Fayose said.

Describing the current state of the PDP as a shadow of its former self, he added, “Associating with PDP today is shameful enough. The party is too weak to take a grab of anything lately. PDP is not an issue for now. With more prayers, PDP will end up in the fourth position.”

He also took a swipe at former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, alleging that Atiku knew he would secure the PDP ticket and therefore blocked other options.

“Atiku knew he was going to get the ticket of PDP, that was why he moved to the African Democratic Congress (ADC),” Fayose claimed.

Asked whether he would support Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde if he emerged as the PDP presidential candidate, Fayose said, “If Governor Makinde becomes the flag bearer, Nigerians will decide. I have no issue with that.”

Reflecting on his political loyalties, Fayose said he had always been transparent about his leanings, even while in office.

“Nigerians know where I belong every time when it comes to issues about politics and our country. When I was a sitting governor, I did not hide my support for Tinubu. I visited him severally as a sitting governor,” he said.

The ex-governor also spoke on zoning, expressing support for the PDP’s decision to zone the presidency to the South, though he maintained a grim outlook for the party.

“The zoning to the South by PDP is good for them because today, President Bola Tinubu is the shortest distance for power to return to the North. On whether I am to be trusted or not—I don’t have to be trusted. We know the situation of my party today—and it’s in my prayers that the PDP does not come fourth in the coming elections.

“Pretenders can pretend, but you know that the PDP has messed up. Managing the party has become an issue. Everybody in that party today has become, ‘to your tents, O Israel!’” he said.

Meanwhile, the political climate within Fayose’s party, the PDP, has faced a growing crisis in recent weeks.

On 6 June, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Similarly, on 23 April, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, his deputy, Monday Onyeme, and several political allies—including commissioners and local government chairmen—also joined the APC. Former Governor of Delta and PDP’s 2023 vice-presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, followed suit.

Also, on 16 July, former Vice President and ex-PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar resigned from his membership of the PDP with immediate effect, citing irreconcilable differences that have emerged within the former ruling party.

These developments come as Atiku leads coalition talks with other political bigwigs and stakeholders who adopted the ADC party, aiming to mount a formidable opposition to the APC ahead of the 2027 elections.

The PDP is also grappling with internal crises, particularly the unresolved leadership dispute over the position of National Secretary. Both Samuel Anyanwu and Sunday Ude-Okoye are laying claim to the role, intensifying the party’s organisational instability.