Respect For Human Rights Cornerstone Of Military Operations — Army

The Nigerian Army has said that respect for the rights of Nigerians is key in military operations in the country.

The chief of Civil-Military Affairs (CCMA), Major General GU Chibuisi, stated this at a sensitisation workshop for troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) to sharpen troops’ behaviour during military operations and civilian interactions.

The workshop held in Jalingo, Taraba state capital, is aimed at assisting in tackling the evolving nature of security threats as it demands strict adherence to legal frameworks and respect for human dignity.

In a press statement issued by the public relations officer of the 6 Brigade, Nigeria Army, Captain Olubodunde Oni, said the engagement was in its continued drive to promote professionalism and respect for human rights within the Nigerian Army.

“These operations place enormous responsibilities on the Nigerian Army and its personnel. It is therefore imperative that we continue to guide our troops on the laws that govern their conduct. Respect for human rights must remains a cornerstone of our operations,” he stated.

General Chibuisi further stressed that the workshop was not only focused on operational conduct but also aimed at developing responsible and law abiding soldiers within society.

Earlier, in his address of welcome, the Commander 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 OPWS, Brigadier General Kingsley Uwa, emphasised the significance of the training in reinforcing the Brigade’s commitment to professionalism and the protection of fundamental human rights.

While acknowledging the brigade’s discipline, professionalism, and law-abiding posture during the nationwide protests, the brigade commander notes that 6 Brigade troops displayed exemplary restraint, resulting in zero casualties.

“This programme serves not only as a refresher but also as a solemn reminder of our oath to protect lives and property. I commend the DCMA for bringing this initiative to 6 Brigade and encourage our troops to actively participate and apply the lessons learned,” he said.

General Uwa also expressed appreciation to the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, for his unwavering commitment to the welfare, capacity building, and professional development of Nigerian Army personnel.

The sensitisation workshop featured a series of lectures on human rights and professional conduct of personnel, psychoactive substance abuse, mental health, and family cohesion.

The event also included interactive sessions and the presentation of souvenirs.