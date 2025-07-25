Rivers Govt Inaugurates Farmer-Herder Committee

The Rivers State Government has inaugurated a farmer-herder committee to address clashes between farmers and herders across the state.

Speaking during the inauguration in Port Harcourt on Thursday, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ibibia Worika, explained that though agriculture remained a cornerstone of Nigeria’s economy, conflicts within the sector, especially among farmers and herders, had resulted in loss of lives, displacement, and disruption of economic activities.

Worika, who is also the chairman of the committee, said that the Administrator of Rivers State, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, was determined to prevent such occurrences in fostering dialogue, promoting justice, and ensuring a peaceful coexistence.

“This farmers and herders committee has therefore been constituted as a proactive measure to among others identify and address early warning signs of tension between farmers and herders across the state, mediate and resolve disputes amicably through community-based, non-violent mechanisms and ensure that grazing and farming activities are conducted within the bounds of law and environmental sustainability,” he stated.

READ ALSO: Principal Removed For Selling School Property In Bauchi

“The committee will also advise the government on sustainable strategies for land use, pasture development, and water resource management, and promote mutual understanding and peaceful engagement through community sensitisation and advocacy.”

The SSG further noted that the composition of the committee reflected the inclusive and inter-sectoral approach of the government, drawing membership from the traditional institution, security agencies, farmers’ associations, herders’ representatives, civil society groups, and relevant ministries such as agriculture, local government, and justice.

Worika stressed that the committee was expected to act with wisdom, fairness, and diligence.

“Our task is not only to prevent conflict but to build trust and forge partnerships between the various communities that sustain our economy and our peace,” he added.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture will serve as the Secretary of the committee.