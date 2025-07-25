Tinubu More Focused On Good Governance, Not 2027 Presidential Election — Progressive Institute DG

The Director General of the Progressive Institute, a think-tank of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lanre Adebayo, has said that talks about the 2027 general elections are distracting, as President Bola Tinubu is focused on providing good governance for Nigerians.

Adebayo, who spoke on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Friday, said such discussions were not of “an immediate interest”.

“But you see, the idea of 2027, as good as it is, is still not something of an immediate interest. The President and the government are focused now on delivering democracy dividend to the Nigerian people,” he said.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Abandon Sinking Ship, Coalition Of Confusion, Tinubu Woos Opposition

“They are focused on governance, they are focused on ensuring that Nigerian people are taken care of and, of course, the fact that if you look at the years of before these last two years, the economy was in a shambles and people talk about poverty, we’re hungry, and all this stuff. So, the President is focused more on that,” the DG added.

On the concerns over who the President will choose as his running mate, Adebayo said, “So the issue of who becomes the Vice President for me is still too early to be discussed. We have a vice president who is working with the President, and there’s a lot of understanding and harmony between them.

“It is just what I will call some political analysts and some of our colleagues in the media who are inputting some kind of suggestions, motives, and so, for me, I think we should not really bother too much about those issues. They are still two years away, and I believe that when we get to that point, we’ll be discussing it.

“So it is detracting from governance when you begin to talk about who becomes the vice president or not, when you have a team of President Bola Tinubu and his vice, Vice President Shettima, working together to deliver division of democracy to the Nigerian people. I don’t think we should relate too well to discussing that at the moment.

Speaking further, the DG said the emergence of a new APC chairman was the continuation of a progressive pattern of the party.

He said the new APC chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, was an experienced politician who would not depend on the normal way of playing politics.