Trump Says Hamas Doesn’t Want A Deal, ‘Want To Die’

By Channels Television
Updated July 25, 2025
(FILES) US President Donald Trump looks on at the start of a NATO leaders summit in The Hague, Netherlands June 25, 2025. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP)

 

President Donald Trump said Friday that Hamas did not want a ceasefire deal in Gaza, after Israel and the United States quit indirect negotiations with the Palestinian militant group.

“It was too bad. Hamas didn’t really want to make a deal. I think they want to die,” Trump said.

In Qatar, mediators had been shuttling between Israeli and Hamas delegations for more than two weeks in a bid to secure a ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages after nearly two years of fighting.

 

Palestinians and Hamas fighters gather at the site of the handing over of two Israeli hostages in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, as part of the seventh hostage-prisoner release on February 22, 2025. Palestinian militants freed two Israeli hostages on February 22, among the last live captives eligible for release under the first phase of a fragile truce that is also expected to see Palestinian prisoners released. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP)

 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his government was still seeking a deal despite recalling its negotiators from Doha.

Trump blamed Hamas, saying “now we’re down to the final hostages, and they know what happens after you get the final hostages.”

The US president also dismissed the decision by France’s Emmanuel Macron to recognize a Palestinian state.

“He’s a very good guy, I like him, but that statement doesn’t carry weight,” Trump said.

AFP

