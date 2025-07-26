Chinese Embassy Investigates Report Of Abandoned Nigerian Miners In Central African Republic

The Chinese Embassy in Nigeria said it has begun probing reports that a Chinese mining company abandoned Nigerian miners in the Central African Republic (CAR).

The development comes following an outrage that trailed a viral online video depicting Nigerian miners allegedly abandoned by a Chinese mining enterprise in the CAR.

The embassy said it attached great importance to the matter and has initiated an immediate investigation, which continues to ascertain the facts.

“The Chinese government consistently mandates that all Chinese enterprises and citizens operating abroad strictly comply with local laws and regulations, ensuring all business operations fully adhere to local legal frameworks.

“The Chinese side will urge the involved companies to address this matter appropriately, maintain close communication with Nigerian authorities throughout the investigation, and work together to safeguard the lawful rights and interests of citizens of both nations,” the statement read in part.