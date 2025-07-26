Driver Escapes After Car Plunges Off Ferry Into Swiss Lake

A car plunged off a ferry into Lake Zurich on Saturday, Swiss police said, with the driver able to escape with only minor injuries.

The incident happened in Horgen, south of Switzerland’s biggest city Zurich, shortly before 7:00am (0500gmt), with the car going straight through and overshooting the end of the boat.

A 50-year-old man drove his car onto the ferry and “for reasons still unknown, he drove too far and tipped his vehicle over the bow of the ferry into Lake Zurich”, a police statement said.

“The injured man was able to exit the vehicle by his own efforts and was rescued and brought to shore,” Zurich Cantonal Police said.

There he received initial medical treatment before being taken to hospital for further assessment. Police said he sustained only minor injuries.

The car was later recovered from a depth of around 30 metres, the statement said.

Police and public prosecutors have opened an investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident.