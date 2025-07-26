EU, Macron Urge Niger Junta To Free Ex-President

The European Union and French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday urged Niger’s ruling junta to release ousted president Mohamed Bazoum, two years to the day the army detained him.

Bazoum has been held, along with his wife Hadiza, in a wing of the presidential palace and according to his lawyers has not left the building in that time.

The 27-member bloc said in a statement it welcomed the recent release of some political prisoners but “regretted” the continued detention of Bazoum, 65, and others.

“The EU calls again for the release of these people who are being held for political reasons,” said the statement from Kaja Kallas, the bloc’s top diplomat.

Macron also called for Bazoum’s release, in a separate statement Saturday.

“Today, my thoughts are with Mohamed Bazoum, arbitrarily held for two years after the putsch which drove him from office as president of Niger,” Macron wrote on Facebook.

“I am also thinking of his wife Hadiza, who is held with him and his loved ones. I add my voice to all those calling for his release,” he added.

Months after the coup, the junta said it intended to put Bazoum on trial, accusing him of treason and of “plotting against the security and authority of the state”.

If he was convicted of treason, he could face the death penalty, say his lawyers.

In June last year, Niger’s state court, set up by the regime, lifted Bazoum’s presidential immunity, which could open the path to a trial.

To date, however, no case has been opened against the former president, who was elected in 2021 and has not resigned.

“The EU remains available for a frank, honest, and structured dialogue with the Nigerien authorities based on mutual respect and shared interests,” the EU statement said.

AFP