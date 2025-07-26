FAAC Allocation: Tinubu Urges Governors To Deliver Results

President Bola Tinubu has called on state governors to justify the unprecedented fiscal inflow with visible development results, following a total of ₦11.195 trillion disbursed to states and local governments through the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) in the past year.

The President, who spoke at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC), charged the governors elected on the platform of the APC to redouble their efforts in delivering development at the grassroots, saying many Nigerians were still dissatisfied with the pace of governance and the benefits of democracy.

Tinubu said, “We need to do more. Nigerians are still complaining at the grassroots. You, the governors, have to wet the ground and give more dividends of democracy at the grassroots.

“We must not rest. Our people need to feel the impact of government more directly.”

The Federal Government recently revealed that it collected a total of ₦14.27 trillion in tax revenues between January and June this year, a 43 per cent increase from ₦9.98 trillion realised in the first half of 2024.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Meets With GenCos Chairmen, Pledges To Resolve Debt Claims

A compilation of FAAC disbursements between June 2024 and June 2025 showed that a total of ₦11.195 trillion was distributed among the States and local governments combined.

While the states got a total of ₦6.492 trillion, the local governments received ₦4.704 trillion.

Out of a total of ₦27 trillion shared in the period under review, the Federal Government got a total of ₦6.034 trillion.