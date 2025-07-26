Gunmen Storm Iran Courthouse, Killing Six

Gunmen stormed a courthouse in southeastern Iran on Saturday, killing at least six people, including three law enforcement personnel, the judiciary said.

At least 22 people were also wounded, most of them civilians, said provincial chief justice Ali Movahedi-Rad, cited by the judiciary’s Mizan Online news outlet.

Mizan reported that the number of dead from the “terrorist attack” in the city of Zahedan had risen to six, revising an earlier toll of five.

READ ALSO: Hamas Rejects Trump Remarks On Gaza Talks Breakdown

The three attackers had been wearing explosive vests and had tried to enter the building disguised as visitors, Movahedi-Rad said.

All three “have been killed according to the announcement of the Quds Headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps” (IRGC), he added.

The dead included three law enforcement members who were protecting the courthouse.

Alireza Daliri, deputy police commander of Sistan-Baluchistan province, said the assailants threw a grenade into the building.

Iranian media said the attack was claimed by Jaish al-Adl, a Baloch jihadist group based in Pakistan but active in Iran whose name is Arabic for “Army of Justice”.

Located about 1,200 kilometres (745 miles) southeast of the capital Tehran, restive Sistan-Baluchistan province shares a long border with Pakistan and Afghanistan.

This province hosts a significant population from the Baloch ethnic minority, which practises Sunni Islam in a Shiite-majority Iran.

The area has been the scene of recurring clashes between Iranian security forces, including the IRGC, and rebels from the Baluch minority, radical Sunni groups and drug traffickers.

In one of the deadliest attacks in the province, 10 police officers were killed in October.