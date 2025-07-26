How Buhari Rejected UAE’s Personal Jet Offer In 2016 — Garba Shehu

Former presidential spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, has revealed that ex-president, Muhammadu Buhari, turned down offers of extravagant personal gifts, including a diamond-studded wristwatch and a personal aircraft.

Mallam Shehu, who was Senior Special Assistant to the late president on media and publicity between 2015 and 2023, made the revelation as a guest on Inside Sources with Laolu Akande on Channels Television on Friday.

Shehu recounted two notable instances where Buhari refused luxury items—one from a prominent Nigerian designer and another from the Emir of Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He described these as a reflection of Buhari’s unwavering integrity throughout his time in office.

According to Shehu, there was an offer of “a diamond wristwatch from a Nigerian fashion designer, who is successful on the global stage. And the guy, fascinated by President Muhammadu Buhari, crafted this wristwatch studded with diamonds. Customised, with the picture of the president embossed on it. And he brought it.”

However, Buhari flatly rejected the gift, Shehu disclosed.

“The president looked at it, and he said, ‘Diamond wristwatch? I can’t wear this. Please tell this young Nigerian that he’s doing well for himself. He’s also a good ambassador of the country. We’ll continue to encourage him. Let him please continue to promote the image, the name of this country in his trade. But the wristwatch—take it back to him. I can’t use it.”

Continuing, Shehu observed that Buhari’s principled stance extended beyond Nigeria’s borders.

He recounted a moment during an official visit to the UAE in 2016, where the Emir of Abu Dhabi, also the equivalent of the country’s president, made an unusual and generous offer.

“When we went to the United Arab Emirates in 2016, and in Abu Dhabi, which is the capital,” Shehu recalled, “the Emir of Abu Dhabi actually asked the president of UAE, which aircraft did he want? He offered him an aircraft.”

Buhari also refused the gift upon learning it was meant for his personal use and not for the Nigerian government.

“The president said, if it is for my country? I will accept. But the Emir said, “No, it’s for you personally, so that you can also use after you leave office.”

It would be recalled that a similar offer was made to President Donald Trump recently, leading to a controversy in the US. Trump had indicated he could accept the offer of a private jet from the same UAE.

However, according to Shehu, Buhari said, “I don’t need an aircraft when I leave office. In any case, I can’t maintain it.’ And that ended the story.”

The former spokesperson added that while others might have seen the offer as a convenience for Buhari’s return to his hometown of Daura after his term, the former president simply did not see it that way.

“So President Buhari’s personal integrity is unimpeachable. As a spokesperson for that leader, you were comfortable with one thing. You were never going to be greeted by embarrassing stories of your boss being involved in wrongdoing in any way,” Shehu observed in delight.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Meets With GenCos Chairmen, Pledges To Resolve Debt Claims

During the conversation on Inside Sources, Shehu also highlighted the pressures he faced from journalists during his time at the Villa, describing their attempts to challenge or bait him into awkward disclosures.

“You know, the journalists, we’re all trained in this sometimes. Because they like to prick you, they like to pinch you in a way that will remind you that you’re one of us. Don’t think that because you’re in the villa, you are too far from us,” he said, recalling his time as a spokesperson in the presidency.

Garba Shehu’s reflections come on the heels of his recently released memoir, “According to the President,” which provides a behind-the-scenes account of his years serving as the official spokesperson to President Buhari. The book is also a prescriptive guidance for official spokespersons