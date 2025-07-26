Motor Rally Accident Kills Two Spectators In France

Two spectators died in central France on Saturday after being hit by a car that veered off the road during an auto rally, authorities said.

A third person also watching the race near the town of Ambert in the Puy-de-Dome department was seriously injured and taken to hospital, the prefecture said.

Several people present at the time of the accident were in shock and received assistance, a local official told AFP.

The accident occurred around 10 am (0800 GMT). The prefect, the top local official, of Puy-de-Dome was on his way to the scene, his office said.