Motor Rally Accident Kills Two Spectators In France

Several people present at the time of the accident were in shock and received assistance.

By Emmanuel Monye
Updated July 26, 2025
Emergency service personnel and a French gendarme stand by the roadside near the scene where spectators were killed after being hit by a car that veered off the road during an auto rally in Saint-Just, in France’s Puy-de-Dome department, on July 26, 2025. (Photo by Sylvain Thizy / AFP)

 

Two spectators died in central France on Saturday after being hit by a car that veered off the road during an auto rally, authorities said.

A third person also watching the race near the town of Ambert in the Puy-de-Dome department was seriously injured and taken to hospital, the prefecture said.

Several people present at the time of the accident were in shock and received assistance, a local official told AFP.

The accident occurred around 10 am (0800 GMT). The prefect, the top local official, of Puy-de-Dome was on his way to the scene, his office said.

